Police offer reward for information about Pine Bluff murder suspect

Pine Bluff police are offering a reward for information that leads to the “arrest and conviction” of a homicide suspect, according to a news release.

Daniel Jones, 43, is being sought by police on one charge of first-degree murder for the death of Angel Sebring, according to the affidavit for his arrest. Sebring was found dead Thursday beneath an underpass.

Police declined to say how much the reward is but called it “substantial.”

Jones’ stepfather told police the 43-year-old came to his home with his 2-year-old child. Jones said he “did something real bad to his girlfriend Angel,” according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest, “because she was provoking him.”

Jones said he was walking with the child because his car was out of gas on the highway but could not say where. Jones told his stepfather to take care of the child because he could not.

The stepfather asked Jones if Sebring was alive, according to the affidavit, and he said no.

Then Jones left.

A county deputy found Sebring's car on the Martha Mitchell Expressway and her body on the ground below.

Police previously released images of a man believed to be Jones captured on surveillance footage Thursday evening at a convenience store in Pine Bluff. The images show a man wearing a T-shirt, athletic shorts, baseball cap and black sneakers. He is also seen wearing a blue backpack.