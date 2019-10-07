Rain causes flooding across area

BENTONVILLE -- Numerous roads still could be flooded this morning in Northwest Arkansas.

The National Weather Service showed 3-8 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 12 inches, fell before 5 p.m. Sunday across Benton and Washington counties. A flood warning for the area is in effect until 5:30 p.m. today.

Sixteen vehicles got stuck in floodwater Sunday morning on Arkansas 264 near Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, said Robert McGowen, Benton County public safety administrator.

The passengers from the vehicles were taken to the airport terminal by various fire departments, he said.

The high water closed the airport's south entrance from the highway. The entrance from the north from Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard remained open.

McGowen said emergency crews handled four swift-water rescue calls between Cave Springs and Gentry. One person was taken to a local hospital for possible hypothermia, McGowen said.

Benton County reported more than 50 roads affected at one time or another by heavy rain by the middle of the day.

"There's water, water everywhere," said Jay Frasier, who oversees the Benton County Road Department, said at midday. "It's starting to recede a little, so we can start to get in there and assess the damage."

John Luther, director of Washington County Emergency Management, said about a dozen county roads were topped by water by early afternoon. He said as the water level would drop at one location it would then rise at another.

He said there also were a couple of minor water rescues in the county. Luther stressed vehicles should not be driven through high water.

"It's a car, not a boat," he said. "They have tires, not propellers."

The National Weather Service calls for sunny weather and high of 70 degrees today and Tuesday with overnight lows near 40.

