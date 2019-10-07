Body found in central Arkansas, authorities say

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.
The Pulaski County sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found Sunday night, authorities said.
Deputies found the female body near Faulkner Lake and Sand River roads, an area east of Interstate 440, at about 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a Twitter post. Authorities said it appeared the body had been there for “several weeks.”
The sheriff's office sent the body to the state medical examiner for identification and to determine cause and manner of death.
Check back for further details.
