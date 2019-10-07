WOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU falls in overtime

Arkansas State University lost 1-0 in double overtime to South Alabama on Sunday in Mobile, Ala.

Moa Ohman scored the winning goal in the 110th minute for the Jaguars (9-3-2, 4-1-1 Sun Belt).

Megan McClure made 12 saves for Arkansas State (7-5-1, 3-2-1). The Red Wolves were outshot 33-10.

Hendrix blanks Millsaps

Hagan Griffith scored four goals to lead Hendrix College to a 4-0 victory over Millsaps College on Sunday in Conway.

Griffith scored in the 21st, the 49th, the 71st and 82nd minutes. Hendrix (5-3-5, 1-0-1 Southern Athletic Association) out shot Millsaps (3-7, 0-2) 27-3.

Anna Claire Lewis had one save in her 90 minutes of play in goal for Hendrix.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU in third place

Arkansas State University is in third place after the first round of the Maridoe Intercollegiate at Carrollton, Texas.

The Red Wolves shot a 297 and trail SMU by 10 strokes. North Texas is in second place at 292. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in 11th place at 310.

Julien Sale of the Red Wolves is in second place with a 70. Luka Naglic is tied for fourth with an even-par 72. Aaron Ramos of UALR is tied for 27th with a 76.

Arkansas Tech 3rd at David Toms

Arkansas Tech University finished third at the David Toms Intercollegiate in Shreveport, La., while the University of Central Arkansas finished 10th.

The Wonder Boys shot an 842. LSU won the event with an 801 and Memphis was second at 838. Central Arkansas finished with an 874.

Individually, Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech finished tied for seventh with a 206 (69-67-70) and Connor Gaunt finished tied for 12th at 211 (68-71-72). Trey DePriest of Central Arkansas finished tied for 24th at 216 (75-69-72).

VOLLEYBALL

Henderson State sweeps LeMoyne-Owen

Henderson State University swept LeMoyne-Owen College 25-17, 25-13, 25-9 on Sunday in Arkadelphia.

Adaysia Thompson had nine kills. Sabrina Shaw had eight and Kaitlyn Sykes had six. Danika Dunn had 22 assists for the Reddies (9-9).

Hendrix downs Oglethorpe

Hendrix College (12-3, 6-1 Southern Athletic Association) swept Oglethorpe University 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 on Saturday in Conway.

Lauren Dwyer led Hendrix with 13 kills and 14 digs. Claire Smith had 18 assists.

Jackie Schner had 12 kills for Oglethorpe (5-12, 0-7).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

