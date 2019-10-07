2 teens walk away from juvenile treatment facility in west Arkansas

Law enforcement are searching for two teenagers who walked away from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center Monday evening, the Arkansas Department of Human Services said in a news release.

Officials said Jayger Harmon, 17, and Connor Grist, 14, walked away at about 6 p.m. from the center belonging to the Division of Youth Service, DHS spokesperson Amy Webb said.

"DYS is in the process of building and upgrading the fence at the Mansfield center,” she said a news release. “Most of the fence is built, but the youth walked through an area that was still under construction and then scale the old fence.”

Webb said staff chased after the youth, but were unable to catch them. Local law enforcement has been notified.

Jayger was described as being a white male with brown hair, blue eyes and measuring at 6 feet 4 inches tall. Connor was described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes and stands 5 feet 6 inches.