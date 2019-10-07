The Nation in Brief

Randy Santos appears in a New York courtroom for his arraignment Sunday.

Homeless suspect held in NYC killings

NEW YORK -- A 24-year-old homeless man charged with using a metal rod to bludgeon four other homeless men to death in New York City was holding the murder weapon when he was arrested, prosecutors said Sunday.

Randy Santos was arraigned on charges of murder and attempted murder for the bloody rampage that happened early Saturday in Manhattan's Chinatown. He did not enter a plea and was ordered held without bail.

A fifth homeless man who was injured in the attacks remained hospitalized in critical condition Sunday.

Prosecutors said Santos was shown video of one of the attacks while being interrogated by police and he admitted that he was the person in the video with a long metal object.

Santos used a Spanish interpreter in court. His defense team did not comment. He is due back in court Friday.

The city Department of Social Services said the area where the attacks occurred is canvassed twice a week by homeless outreach workers. The department will increase the frequency of the visits, a representative said.

Police identified one of the victims as an 83-year-old man and haven't released other information on the victims yet.

Witness in Guyger trial fatally shot

DALLAS -- A man who was fatally shot has been identified as a key witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who killed her black neighbor, Dallas police said Sunday.

Joshua Xavier Brown, 28, was found Friday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Brown lived in the same apartment complex as Amber Guyger and Botham Jean and testified at Guyger's trial, where she was convicted of murder in Jean's slaying on Tuesday. Guyger, 31, was fired from the department soon after the shooting. She was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison.

Homicide detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects and a motive in Brown's death.

The shooting that killed Brown happened at a different apartment complex, according to a Dallas police news release.

Witnesses described hearing several gunshots, according to the news release, and saw a silver four-door sedan speeding off from the parking lot. No one else was shot.

Kimberly Leach, director of communications for the Dallas County district attorney's office, did not immediately reply to telephone and email requests Sunday.

U.S. expects Turkey to invade Syria

WASHINGTON -- The White House said late Sunday that Turkey will soon invade northern Syria, renewing fears of a slaughter of Kurdish fighters allied with the U.S. in a yearslong campaign against the Islamic State extremist group.

For months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been threatening to launch an assault on the Kurdish forces in northern Syria, many of whom his government considers terrorists. The Kurdish forces bore the brunt of the U.S.-led campaign against Islamic State militants.

U.S. troops "will not support or be involved in the operation" and "will no longer be in the immediate area" in Northern Syria, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. It was not clear whether that meant the U.S. would withdraw its 1,000 or so troops from northern Syria.

The announcement came after a call between President Donald Trump and Erdogan, the White House said.

In December, Trump announced he was withdrawing American troops from Syria but was met with widespread condemnation for abandoning Kurdish allies to the Turkish assault. The announcement prompted the resignation in protest of then-Defense Secretary James Mattis. Trump later said a residual force would remain in Syria.

5 people hurt in electrical vault blasts

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Five people were hurt when a series of explosions in an underground electrical vault sent flames shooting into the sky during an Oktoberfest celebration at a German-themed shopping and dining complex in Southern California, authorities said Sunday.

The first blast blew a vault door off its hinges and knocked several people to the ground after firefighters responded to reports of a possible electrical fire Saturday evening at Old World Village in Huntington Beach, witnesses and officials said.

Two firefighters and two restaurant employees were treated for minor injuries, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Lopez with the city's Fire Department. Bernie Bischoff, the owner of Old World restaurant, was seriously hurt, Oktoberfest spokesman Dan Escamilla said.

He was hospitalized in "rough shape," with second- and third-degree burns to 38% of his body, Escamilla told the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

Bischoff had evacuated the dining area about 40 minutes before the blast, after noticing an odd smell from the area of the vaults, he said.

"He's a hero," Escamilla said, adding that more people could have been hurt if the dining area had been full.

The first explosion splattered heated mineral oil used to cool the transformers and possibly ignited subsequent blasts, authorities said at a press conference. The cause is under investigation.

Photo by AP/The Orange County Register/MINDY SCHAUER

Crews work Sunday to clean up the area after electrical vault explosions at Old World Village in Huntington Beach, Calif.

A Section on 10/07/2019