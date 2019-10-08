Man arrested in east Arkansas bank robberies; ‘Scream,’ clown masks worn during crimes, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Arkansas authorities arrested a man Friday in connection to several September robberies in Helena-West Helena.

Brandon Taylor, 38, faces robbery charges in three separate incidents last month, according to a news release by Helena-West Helena police.

Authorities said Taylor walked into a post office, 221 N. Sebastian St., on Sept. 16 wearing a mask similar to the one from the Scream movie franchise. Witnesses said he jumped over the counter and employees ran to the back and locked themselves inside, according to police.

A customer who remained in the front told police the man could not open the cash drawer and left empty-handed.

Authorities said Taylor walked into Southern Bancorp Bank, 425 Plaza Avenue, about three minutes later and demanded money. He took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing, the release states.

Police accused Taylor of robbing the bank again on Sept. 27.

On Oct. 1, officers went to a residence on Phillips County Road 300 to investigate a vehicle that fit the description of the one seen in the robberies, authorities said.

Another car at the residence was found to be stolen, and officers arrested Taylor on one charge of theft of property, the release states. He posted bond and left jail the same day.

Three days later, Taylor was arrested again and charged in the robberies, police said.

Helena-West Helena police, Arkansas State Police, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the FBI all investigated the cases, according to the release.

Authorities said Taylor was being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond while awaiting his first appearance in Phillips County Circuit Court.