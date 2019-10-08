Authorities locate teens who walked out of Arkansas youth treatment center

Two teens who walked out of the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center on Monday evening have been found, officials said.

Jayger Harmon, 17, and Conner Grist, 14, walked out of facility around 6 p.m., according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Officials said the Sebastian County sheriff's office and Mansfield police found them around 10:30 p.m. in a wooded area south of the center near Johnnie Cake Road and took them into custody.

The teens were able to walk through a portion of a new fence that was under construction and scale the facility’s old fence, the release states. Officials said staff at the center chased the two but were unable to catch them.

The state Department of Human Services Division of Youth Services is investigating the escape, officials said.