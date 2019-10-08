Sections
Bernie Sanders says he should have listened to his symptoms

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:15 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., departs Burlington International Airport after disembarking from a plane in South Burlington, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Sanders is back home in Vermont after being treated for a heart attack in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he was "dumb" not to have paid attention to the symptoms he was experiencing before he was stricken with a heart attack last week.

The 78-year-old Sanders made the comments Tuesday outside his Vermont home as he headed to an appointment with a cardiologist along with his wife, Jane O'Meara Sanders.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reW35EDdias]

Sanders returned to Vermont on Saturday to rest after three days in a Las Vegas hospital. Doctors inserted two stents to open a clogged artery in his heart. Experts have said Sanders should be able to resume his campaign.

The Vermont senator said that in the last month or two he was more fatigued than usual and "I should have listened to those symptoms."

He urged others to pay attention to their symptoms.

