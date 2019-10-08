Police Beat

Chase into school results in arrest

A man was arrested Monday afternoon, police said, after chasing a postal worker into an elementary school and threatening to kill him. The disturbance briefly shut down the North Little Rock school, a police report said.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said they were dispatched to Lakewood Elementary School, 1800 Fairway Avenue, in reference to a man threatening a postal worker while on school grounds. The report states that when officers arrived they noticed a man they later identified as Jason Daniel Lipsey, 35, of Little Rock in the playground area while children were present.

The postal worker told officers that when he exited his postal vehicle, a man suddenly came toward him and said he was going to kill him. He said he was in fear of his life and decided to run north on Pine Tree Loop and onto the Lakewood Elementary grounds. The postal worker told police his pursuer continued chasing him until he got inside the school's office, the report states. Officers said the school was locked down while the incident occurred.

Lipsey was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and failure to register as a sex offender. He was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night with no bail set.

Gun charge filed on wounded man

A convicted felon was arrested early Monday on a firearms charge a week after he shot himself in the leg and groin, a report said.

Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department said that on Sept. 30 they responded to 220 Gum Street after dispatchers received a call that Austin Drake Grady, 23, of Ward was suffering from a gunshot wound. Grady told officers he was pulling out the firearm to show his friend when it fired, hitting him in the leg and groin. Officers said they learned that Grady had a prior felony conviction, but because of his injury he wasn't charged until Monday.

Grady was charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night with no bail set.

State Desk on 10/08/2019