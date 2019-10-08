Little Rock man arrested after reportedly leaving 5-year-old child in car

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday after leaving his 5-year-old daughter in a car when it was almost 90 degrees outside, police said.

Srinivasan Jeyvel, 43, faces one charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the Ashley Square Shopping Center after reports of a child left in a car.

A security guard told police the child had been unattended in the car with the windows rolled up and the engine off for 15 to 20 minutes. A second witness said the same.

Officers spoke to Jeyvel who said he had only been in the store for a few minutes. He said he left the child in the car because she had been “throwing a fit” in the store. Jeyvel said the girl is autistic and was overstimulated.

Police said in a report it was between 88 and 90 degrees outside at the time. Jeyvel was booked into the Pulaski County jail.

Online records indicate he was no longer being held there Tuesday afternoon.