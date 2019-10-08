Police offer $10,000 reward for information on Little Rock homicides

Little Rock police are offering rewards for information in two unsolved homicides.

A reward of $10,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide of Christopher Arnold, 17, or the killing of Clinton Burrell Jr., 27, according to news releases by the Little Rock Police Department.

Authorities said Arnold was found dead Jan. 29, 2018 in the area of 1100 East Roosevelt Road. Burrell was found dead Sept. 3 of this year from an apparent gunshot wound. He was inside a Chevrolet Malibu that crashed near Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway St., according to police.

Police asked anyone who witnessed suspicious activity the nights of the homicides or has other information regarding the deaths to call the department’s Major Crimes Detective Division or its anonymous tip line.