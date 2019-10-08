Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police offer $10,000 reward for information on Little Rock homicides

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:48 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Christopher Arnold and Clinton Burrell, Jr.

Little Rock police are offering rewards for information in two unsolved homicides.

A reward of $10,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide of Christopher Arnold, 17, or the killing of Clinton Burrell Jr., 27, according to news releases by the Little Rock Police Department.

Authorities said Arnold was found dead Jan. 29, 2018 in the area of 1100 East Roosevelt Road. Burrell was found dead Sept. 3 of this year from an apparent gunshot wound. He was inside a Chevrolet Malibu that crashed near Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway St., according to police.

Police asked anyone who witnessed suspicious activity the nights of the homicides or has other information regarding the deaths to call the department’s Major Crimes Detective Division or its anonymous tip line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT