NWA outdoor briefs

Hikers trek Devil's Den

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike at Devil's Den State Park near Winslow on Thursday. A 1-mile hike will be on Moonshiner's Cave Trail and a 3.8-mile hike will be along the Devil's Den Trail including the wilderness area spur and primitive campground loop.

The group will hike 5.6 miles at Lake Wedington on Oct. 16.

All hikers are welcome. For details contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net. For club information visit bvhikingclub.com.

Park offers guided kayak tours

Hobbs State Park- Conservation Area will host a full moon, guided kayak tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Participants will learn the basics of paddling as they explore a calm area of Beaver Lake. Recreational kayaks, paddles and life jackets will be provided.

Where: Meet at the Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Hwy. 12 just

Cost, excluding tax, is $25 for adults; $12 for children ages 9-12.

Registration and pre-payment required. Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register.

Dinner benefits shooting teams

The ninth annual Ozark Youth Shooting Team Sportsman's Dinner is Monday at the Benton County quail barn five miles west of Bentonville on Arkansas 72.

Cost is $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is at 7 p.m. A live auction starts at 8 p.m. A silent auction and prize drawings will be held.

For tickets, call David Joyner, 479-263-6665, Marla Joyner, 479-263-6664 or David Baker, 479-422-7024.

Cruise into lake sunset

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers sunset pontoon boat trips on Beaver Lake each remaining Thursday in October and on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Cost is $10 plus tax for adults or $5 for children age 6-12.

Registration is required. Call the park office, 479-789-5000, for departure times and to register.

Fall foliage tour set

The Ozark -- St. Francis National Forests and the city of Jasper will host the 58th annual fall color tour scheduled for Oct. 25.

The bus tour begins at 9 a.m. at the Newton County courthouse on the Jasper square.

Participants will enjoy a spectacular guided tour through the Ozarks. Several stops will be made along the tour route, including a lunch stop at the Ponca Elk Education Center.

Cost for the tour is $6 per person. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks, jacket, camera, comfortable shoes, and lots of smiles and questions.

For reservations or more information please contact the Big Piney Ranger District at 479-284-3150.

