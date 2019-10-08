Suspect in Pine Bluff homicide surrenders to police, authorities say

A Pine Bluff homicide suspect surrendered to officers Monday night, police said.

Authorities had been searching for Daniel Jones, 43, since Angel Sebring, 40, was found dead Thursday under an overpass, according to police.

Pine Bluff police Sgt. Richard Wegner said Jones called authorities Monday night and told them to meet him in a public place so he could surrender. When authorities arrived, Wegner said Jones was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities learned from Jones’ stepfather the 43-year-old had gone to the stepfather’s home with his 2-year-old son, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Jones told his stepfather he “did something real bad to his girlfriend Angel,” the affidavit states, “because she was provoking him.”

A deputy found Sebring's car on the Martha Mitchell Expressway on Thursday and her body on the ground under the road, authorities said. The cause of Sebring's death had not been released Tuesday morning.

Jones was in the Jefferson County jail Tuesday morning on one count of first-degree murder, according to an online jail roster. No bond was listed.