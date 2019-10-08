MEN’S GOLF

Arkansas sixth in Alabama

The University of Arkansas sits in sixth place after two rounds at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

The Razorbacks shot a 571. Brigham Young leads with a 542 while Colorado State is second with a 544 and Auburn is third with a 551.

Individually, Julian Perico is tied for 15th with a 140 (70-70). Mason Overstreet is tied for 19th at 141 (72-69).

ASU second in Texas

Arkansas State University is tied for second after two rounds of the Maridoe Intercollegiate in Carrollton, Texas.

The Red Wolves shot a 303 on Monday and are tied with North Texas and Texas A&M with a 600. SMU leads with a 591. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in ninth place at 609.

Individually, Julien Sale of Arkansas State is tied for eighth with a 147 (70-77). Luka Naglic is tied for 11th at 148 (72-76). Aaron Ramos of UALR is tied for 16th at 150 (76-74).

SAU sixth in Missouri

Southern Arkansas University is in sixth place after two rounds of the Holiday Inn Express Classic in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Muleriders shot a 579. Central Missouri leads with a 566 while Winona State is second with a 568 and Washburn is third with a 568.

Individually, Roman Timmerman of Southern Arkansas is leading the tournament with a 138 (69-69).

WOMEN’S GOLF

Henderson 8th, Harding 10th in Missouri

Henderson State University is in eighth place and Harding University is in 10th place after the first round of the Midwest Classic in Warrensburg, Mo.

The Lady Reddies shot a 313 while the Lady Bisons shot a 316. Northeastern State leads with a 295 while Missouri Western is second at 300. Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma are tied for third at 302. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith is in 22nd place at 336.

Individually, Kodie Winnings of Harding is tied for 14th at 75. Taylor Loeb of Henderson State is tied for 18th at 76. Emily Martin of Arkansas-Fort Smith is tied for 57th with her teammate Sydnie Gamble at 81.

FOOTBALL

UAM duo honored by GAC

University of Arkansas at Monticello quarterback Demilon Brown and his teammate Josh Marini were named offensive player of the week and special teams player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Brown had 413 yards in total offense in the Weevils’ 49-46 victory against East Central. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns. He rushed 15 times for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Marini made all seven of his extra points for the Weevils. He also punted twice with a 44.0 yard average with a long of 58 and both punts landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

MEN’S SOCCER

Ozarks’ Ritch earns conference honor

University of the Ozarks freshman forward Charleus Ritch was named American Southwest Conference offensive player of the Week on Monday.

Ritch scored two golden goals to help the Eagles to a 2-0-0 week. Ritch delivered a game-winning goal29 seconds into overtime in a 2-1 win against Concordia Texas, while assisting on the Eagles’ other goal. Ritch came back against Mary Hardin-Baylor and provided the game-winner in the 93rd minute of a 2-1 victory.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Ozarks’ Rankin named top runner

University of the Ozarks junior Nathan Rankin was named the American Southwest Conference runner of the week on Monday.

Rankin ran a 25:14.2, a program-best, to place 39th at the Greater Louisville Classic in Kentucky. Rankin topped his own time of 25:25.0 he set at the NCAA III Regional last season.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding’s Morehead named top setter

Sarah Morehead of Harding University was named setter of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Morehead had 77 assists as the Lady Bisons had three-set victories against the University of Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas University.

She averaged 12.83 assists per set. Against UAM, she had 39 assists and 12 digs.