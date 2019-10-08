Tuesday recruiting tidbits: Visits set for gridiron and hoop Hogs

The Arkansas football and basketball programs are expected to host prospects for visits in the near future.

Small forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton and his mother plan to arrive in Fayetteville on Friday for the start of his official visit.

Ambrose-Hylton, 6-8, 196 pounds, of The International Sports Academy in Willoughby, Ohio, narrowed his more than 25 scholarship offers down to Arkansas, Dayton, Alabama, North Carolina State and Southern California. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 14 small forward and No. 58 overall recruit in the nation for the 2020 class.

He's officially visited Dayton and North Carolina State. He plans to officially visit Southern Cal on Oct. 18-20 and Alabama on Oct. 25-27.

Athlete Connor O’Toole said he's considering an official visit to Arkansas for the Mississippi State game on Nov. 2.

O’Toole, 6-4, 210 pounds of Albuquerque (N.M.) La Cueva, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Baylor, Kansas State, Utah, New Mexico, San Diego State, Colorado, Washington State and others. The Hogs are recruiting him as a receiver.

He has recorded 10.70 seconds in the 100 meters. He won the 300-meter hurdles state title with a time of 38.36 seconds. He also has personal bests of 21.81 in the 200, 14.77 in the 110-meter hurdles, 38.21 in the 300 hurdles and 22' 6 3/4" in the long jump.

Arkansas assistant coach Clay Moser visited Montverde Academy in Florida on Monday to see shooting guards Moses Moody, 6-6, 190 and Langston Love, 6-4, 190.

ESPN rates Moody a 4-star prospect, No. 9 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. He plans to officially visit the Hogs for the Auburn football game on the Oct. 18-20 weekend.

ESPN rates Love a 5-star recruit, No. 4 shooting guard and No. 16 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

Highly touted junior cornerback Keaun Parker, 5-11, 170 of Tulsa Washington plans to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas for the Auburn game. He has offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas and others.

Junior power forward Zach Clemence and his mother are looking at dates for a future visit to Arkansas.

Clemence, 6-10, 205 of Sunrise Christian of Bel Aire, Kansas has offers from Arkansas, TCU, Oklahoma, Baylor, Nebraska and others.

Junior college cornerback Ronald Williams Jr., 6-3, 190 of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas received an offer from Arkansas on Monday. He also has offers from Texas A&M, Kentucky, Oregon State, Texas Tech, West Virginia and others. He plans to be a December graduate.

Arkansas cornerback coach Mark Smith attended the Hutchinson vs. Highland Community College game on Saturday. Williams has previously visited Arkansas with former Hog defensive lineman and Hutchinson C.C. assistant coach Alfred Davis.

He and Smith are talking about a possible official visit.

Arkansas offensive line target Garrett Hayes, 6-5, 295 of Athens, Texas said he will officially visit TCU this weekend. He officially visited the Hogs in the spring.