The World in Brief

A Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol vessel is shown Monday off the coast of Japan’s Noto Peninsula, the site of the ship’s collision with a North Korean fishing boat, in this photo released by the coast guard’s 9th Regional Headquarters.

N. Koreans rescued from sinking boat

TOKYO -- Japanese authorities said they rescued all of about 60 North Korean fishermen whose boat collided with a Japanese patrol vessel and sank Monday in an area crowded with poachers.

Coast guard officials earlier said that only about 20 North Korean crewmen were thrown into the sea after their steel boat collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency inspection boat in Japan's exclusive economic zone off the country's northern coast.

Officials later said they rescued far more than first thought. No one was missing.

The North Korean boat sank about half an hour after the collision in the Yamatotai area, known as rich grounds for squid fishing northwest of the Noto Peninsula.

The North Korean boat had made an unauthorized entry into Japan's exclusive economic zone and the collision occurred just as the Japanese patrol boat was warning it to move out, Fisheries Agency official Satoshi Kuwahara told reporters. He said officials were investigating whether the North Korean ship was actually conducting illegal fishing, and how the two ships collided.

The coast guard's regional office in Niigata said officials handed the fishermen to another North Korean boat in the area after notifying the North's rescue coordination center to arrange their way home.

U.S. to join NATO-support exercise

BERLIN -- The U.S. military says it's preparing an exercise early next year in Europe involving 20,000 soldiers from the U.S., the largest deployment across the Atlantic for training in more than 25 years.

U.S. European Command said Monday the "Defender Europe 20" exercise from April to May will support NATO objectives "to build readiness within the alliance and deter potential adversaries." Eighteen countries are expected to take part in exercises across 10 countries, including Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

It will also involve 9,000 more Americans already stationed in Europe and 8,000 European troops.

The military says the exercise "confirms that the U.S. commitment to NATO and the defense of Europe remains ironclad."

President Donald Trump has worried many NATO members with comments that the trans-Atlantic alliance is "obsolete."

U.K. asks envoy's wife in crash to return

LONDON -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Monday for the wife of a U.S. diplomat involved in a crash that killed a teenager to return to Britain, saying he would ask President Donald Trump to intervene if the impasse was not resolved through diplomatic channels.

Johnson's statement -- in which he also disclosed the woman's identity -- aggravated tensions in the trans-Atlantic relationship.

"I do not think that it can be right to use the process of diplomatic immunity for this type of purpose," Johnson said in an interview with the BBC on Monday, "and I hope that Anne Sacoolas will come back and will engage properly with the processes of laws that carried out in this country."

Johnson added that, if necessary, he would raise the issue "personally with the White House."

British authorities have been pressing the United States to reconsider its refusal to intervene in an investigation of the crash on Aug. 27, after Sacoolas, an American citizen who has diplomatic immunity, left Britain despite telling the police that she had no plans to do so.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction in Brackley, a town about 60 miles northeast of London.

Police have said that Sacoolas, 42, was driving on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred and that their investigation has been complicated by the fact that she left the country.

Child among 10 dead in Afghan blast

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A bomb blast in Afghanistan's east killed at least 10 people including a child Monday, according to a provincial official, in an attack targeting a minibus carrying new army recruits.

Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said the attack in Jalalabad city wounded 27 other people.

The bomb was placed in a rickshaw and detonated when the army bus arrived.

"A number of the wounded people are in critical condition," said Khogyani. He added that after the blast, security forces successfully defused a couple of other bombs in the same area.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but both Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, and especially the Nangarhar province.

Afghanistan has seen an upsurge in violence since the collapse of U.S.-Taliban peace talks last month.

Photo by AP/DOLORES OCHOA

Ecuadorian soldiers work Monday to remove a boulder placed by protesters to block the Simon Bolivar highway in Quito. The government has faced several days of protests after it decided to end fuel subsidies, triggering a rise in prices.

