BASKETBALL

Agent: Lowry to extend

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have agreed on a $31 million, one-year extension that could keep him with the NBA champions through the 2020-21 season. Agent Mark Bartelstein on Monday confirmed the agreement, which was first reported by ESPN. Lowry and the Raptors had been talking for some time about this, so the extension was not unexpected. The star guard was entering the final year of a $100 million, three-year deal. But now he’ll bypass free agency next summer, and the short-term deal helps the Raptors keep the flexibility many teams will want going into what’s likely to be a massive free-agent summer of 2021. Lowry is entering his 14th NBA season and his eighth with the Raptors, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. He’s been an All-Star the last five seasons. He averaged 14.2 points and a career-best 8.7 assists last season while helping Toronto win its first NBA title. Lowry has been dealing with the aftereffects of offseason thumb surgery. It kept him from playing for USA Basketball at this summer’s World Cup, and he isn’t playing in the Raptors’ preseason games this week in Japan against Houston. But at media day last month, Lowry suggested he’ll be ready for the regular season. The Raptors get their championship rings Oct. 22 before facing New Orleans in the opener.

Pippen’s nephew signs

The Golden State Warriors signed Scottie Pippen’s nephew, Kavion Pippen (Hamburg), the team announced Monday without releasing terms of the agreement. Unlike his famous uncle, Kavion Pippen will have a much tougher road to make a regular season roster, particulary since he’s mostly an emergency addition for the Warriors. Pippen was signed to help the Warriors’ depleted frontcourt, w h e r e t h e y ’ r e already without starter WillieCauley-Stein (foot), Kevon Looney (hamstring) and Alen Smailagic (ankle). The Warriors waived 27-year-old free-agent guard Devyn Marble to make room for Pippen. Marble played eight minutes in the Warriors’ loss Saturday to the Lakers in their preseason opener, missing both of his shots. Kavion Pippen went undrafted out of Southern Illinois this spring. Though he has NBA family ties, Pippen didn’t take a traditional route to professional basketball. He never played AAU ball and he began his collegiate career at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Mo., before transferring to Southern Illinois. Once he became a Saluki, the 6-foot-10 Pippen averaged 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.66 blocks per game. He was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Third Team and All-MVC Defensive Team as a senior.

FOOTBALL

Titans release Santos

The Tennessee Titans released kicker Cairo Santos a day after he missed three field goals and had a fourth blocked. The Titans announced the move Monday. Santos missed field goals from 50, 36 and 53 yards with a 36-yarder blocked by Darryl Johnson in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Santos apologized at his locker after the game with the native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, saying he’d never had a day like that anywhere. Santos had been signed Sept. 4 when they put veteran Ryan Succop on injured reserve, a move designed to let Succop gain strength after having surgery this offseason on his kicking leg. Succop remains three weeks away from being eligible to be activated off injured reserve. The Titans (2-3) also waived offensive lineman David Quessenberry. This is the second consecutive year the Titans have released a player after a loss to Buffalo. Last year, receiver Nick Williams was released after dropping a would-be touchdown in a 13-12 loss in Buffalo. Tennessee visits Denver (1-4) next.

Source: WR to Raiders

A person familiar with the move confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to trade receiver Zay Jones to the Oakland Raiders. Buffalo will acquire a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity on Monday because the trade has not been announced.ESPN.com first reported the deal. The trade comes after Jones was limited to playing just one snap in a 14-7 victory at Tennessee on Sunday. Rookie Duke Williams took over Jones’ role as the No. 3 receiver and scored the decisive touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the fourth quarter, a day after being promoted from the practice squad. Jones’ benching came a week after he was faulted for not helping break up one of three interceptions thrown by Josh Allen in a 16-10 loss to New England. Jones was selected by the Bills in the second round of the 2017 draft from Stephen F. Austin. After an inconsistent rookie season, he led Buffalo with 56 catches, 652 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. He’s managed just seven catches for 69 yards this year. The trade was made as both teams enter their bye weeks.

Shepard likely out

The New York Giants are probably going to be without wide receiver Sterling Shepard for their Thursday night game against the New England Patriots. Giants Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Shepard is back in the concussion protocol for the second time this season after being hurt in Sunday’s 28-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Tight end and leading receiver Evan Engram (knee) and running back Wayne Gallman (concussion) also did not practice Monday. The officials made Shepard leave Sunday’s game late in the third quarter after he hit the ground hard trying to catch a long pass from Daniel Jones. He was evaluated for a concussion and returned. Shurmur said Shepard showed up with symptoms of a concussion on Monday. He also had a concussion in the season opener against Dallas and missed the next game against Buffalo. Shepard is second on the team with 25 catches for 267 yards and a touchdown. Engram has 33 catches for 373 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Watson gone

The New England Patriots released tight end Ben Watson. The team announced the move Monday. It came shortly after Watson tweeted that he didn’t do enough to earn a roster spot. Watson was eligible to make his debut for the Patriots against Washington on Sunday. But the 38-year-old wasn’t activated after serving a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance following the 2018 season. Watson planned to retire after last season but was courted by several teams. The Patriots eventually signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal as they looked to fill the hole created by the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. But with Watson out, the Patriots got by with Matt LaCosse, 27, and Ryan Izzo, 23, sharing snaps.

HOCKEY

Malkin out

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad will be out indefinitely with injuries. Coach Mike Sullivan said that Malkin’s lower-body injury will require a longer recovery than Bjugstad’s, but he added it is not season-threatening. Both centers were injured during a 7-2 victory over Columbus on Saturday. Malkin collided with teammate Kris Letang in the second period before limping down the runway. Bjugstad exited in the third with an undisclosed injury. Jared McCann took over Malkin’s spot centering the second line in practice Monday, with Zach Aston-Reese filling in for Bjugstad on the third line. The Penguins, off to a 1-1 start, host Winnipeg tonight.

Photo by The Canadian Press

Kyle Lowry