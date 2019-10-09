Arizona lawyer charged in Marshallese adoption fraud linked to Arkansas

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The Springdale City Hall is seen in downtown Springdale in this 2017 file photo.

SPRINGDALE -- An Arizona man arrested Tuesday on charges he fraudulently brought Marshallese women to the United States to give up their babies for adoption is the subject of a news conference in Springdale this afternoon, according to federal officials.

U.S. Attorney Duane "Dak" Kees will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at Springdale City Hall, his office announced, to discuss the arrest of Paul Petersen. Petersen is the county assessor of Maricopa County, Ariz.

Petersen was charged by state officials Tuesday with 32 counts including conspiracy, fraud, theft and forgery, according to a copy of a Maricopa County Superior Court indictment published in the Arizona Republic newspaper. Petersen committed these crimes since 2015, the indictment says. The newspaper said Petersen is an attorney.

He and an accomplice "facilitated travel for pregnant women from the Republic of the Marshall Islands to come to Arizona for the purpose of giving up the child for adoption," according to the indictment.

The Salt Lake Tribune also reported late Tuesday that Petersen was charged with 11 adoption-related felonies in Utah by that state's attorney general, Sean Reyes. Reyes will also hold a news conference sometime today, the Tribune reported.

The Arizona indictment makes no reference to Arkansas. Petersen's homes and businesses were raided by Arizona Department of Public Safety officials on Tuesday evening, according to news accounts.

The majority of adoptions approved in Washington County are for Marshallese children, court officials say. While Northwest Arkansas has the largest concentration of Marshallese in the continental United States, they are still a minority. The high rate of Marshallese adoptions in Northwest Arkansas and elsewhere has drawn concern from Washington and Benton County judges for years, 4th Judicial District Circuit Judge Doug Martin said in an interview last year.

"Nine out of 10 adoptions I do are for a Marshallese child," Martin said at the time.

The large number of Marshallese women giving up their children for adoption caused widespread concern among the area's legal, medical and advocacy communities in Northwest Arkansas in 2015. They worried some of the women were signing documents in a language they didn't understand and may not know they have no rights to the child once he's adopted.

Community leaders openly questioned whether the women know all their rights, such as the right to withdraw consent for an adoption. Others expressed concern about how the expectant mothers are reimbursed for expenses related to their pregnancies.

Bringing any Marshallese parents or parents-to-be to the United States from the islands for the purpose of carrying through an adoption breeches a 2003 amendment to the compact between the two countries that allows travel without visas.

Marshall Islands citizens can travel to the United States under the "Compact of Free Association," a treaty between the two countries. The United States administered the islands for years after World War II and used a portion of those islands for atomic bomb tests. Some of the rights extended to Marshall Islanders were a form of recompense for those tests, according to an interview last year with Eldon Alik, consulate general for the Marshall Islands, who has an office in Springdale.

.A specific provision about adoptions was added to the compact in 2003, U.S. State Department records show.

"A person who is coming to the United States pursuant to an adoption outside the United States, or for the purpose of adoption in the United States, is ineligible for admission under the Compact and the Compact, as amended," it says.

There are concerns even in cases where a Marshall Islander has lived in the United States for years, said both Alik and Melisa Laelan, a Marshallese language interpreter for regional courts and an advocate for Arkansas' islander population.

They were interviewed on the topic last year. Adoptive mothers are rarely represented by their own attorneys, Alik and Laelan said. The adoptions are most often arranged through attorneys of the prospective parents. The Marshallese government is anxious to see that the rights of its citizens are protected, Alik said.

The cultural difference between adoption in the Marshall Islands and in the United States is well known, Alik and Laelan said.

"I was adopted, and I saw my real parents all the time," Alik said. In the islands, adoption is an open system where all parties maintain a close relationship.

As Williams described his understanding of the difference: "It's almost like adopting a whole other family."

In the United States, though, a parent who gives up a child for adoption forfeits her rights as a parent. For instance, there is no right to visitation or any role in the child's raising. The Marshallese government wants to ensure its citizens are fully aware of what they are giving up and suspect that is often not the case. Even an adoptive parent who realizes the difference or who has doubts toward the end of the process may fear the repercussions of backing out of a deal.

The Marshallese government on the islands has begun taking a more protective stance, Alik said.

In March, Marshall Islands officials charged a Springdale man, Justin Aine, with human trafficking, according to the Marshall Islands Journal.

The March 14 arrest came after years of mounting concern internationally Marshallese women are being exploited and coerced into giving up their children for adoption to American couples.

Aine, 46, was charged by the assistant attorney general with one count each of trafficking in person, unlawful solicitation and monetary inducement, according to an article in the Journal.

Aine is accused of recruiting Susan Koraja by giving her $120 cash and the promise of $10,000 in exchange for her giving up her 1-month-old for adoption when they reached the United States, according to the newspaper. Charged along with Aine were Aiti "Hatty" Anidrep, 49, and Sally Abon, 53.

Aine promised Koraja he would help her family move to the United States if she gave up her child for adoption, according to the Journal.

In Arkansas, a Springdale woman was charged earlier this month by federal authorities with bringing pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the United States illegally to have babies who were then fraudulently adopted.

Maki Takehisa, 39, is charged in U.S. District Court with aiding and abetting alien smuggling, a violation of the Compact of Free Association. Authorities began investigating Takehisa in April 2017 after the FBI received information she was helping others induce pregnant women to travel to Northwest Arkansas and consent to adoptions.

Four women told authorities they came here specifically to have a baby for adoption, according to complaint. Two said Takehisa offered to pay them $10,000, pay the airfare and put them up at a house in Springdale until they gave birth. One said she was actually paid $6,000, the other $4,000. The money was paid in cash by Takehisa after the babies were born.

Takehisa, of 2006 Cardinal Drive, is being held without bail in the Washington County jail. A federal judge ordered during an initial court appearance Oct. 1 she be detained.

In Benton and Washington counties, at least four Marshallese women since 2015 have been convicted of fraud involving adoptions. In all the cases, the pregnant women accepted money from two sets of would-be parents and failed to give either set the child when he was born.

