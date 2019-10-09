VIDEO: Arkansas State Fair returns — and so does the food

File Photo/THOMAS METTHE Fairgoers enjoy the midway at the 2017 Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock.

The Arkansas State Fair returns this weekend, and along with the Ferris wheel and pig races comes what fair president and general manager Doug White called the number one attraction: food.

Alongside classics such as corn dogs and funnel cakes, new creations debut every year, putting a twist on longtime favorites or offering something entirely different.

Media and other guests got a preview of this year’s state fair menu Wednesday morning and voted for the best tasting and most creative dishes. Visitors can try them all during the fair's run from Oct. 11-20.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B18Ru9s767U]

Fried lasagna from Pat’s Kitchen beat out the field Wednesday to win the best tasting award.

A funnel cake cheeseburger, which replaced buns with the fair food classic, created by L&M Concessions won the award for most creative.

A range of other foods were also on offer Wednesday including pizza on a stick, Thanksgiving tacos, Greek lamb and rice bowls, fried Oreos, possum pie, crawfish hand pies, sweet bacon cakes and much more.

The fair will feature a total of 53 food and drink vendors, according to the state fair website.

White said behind food, midway rides are one of the other most popular reasons to visit the fair. The midway will feature more than 60 rides, according to the fair’s website.

Tickets to the fair cost $6 for adults and $3 for children and seniors, when purchased by Oct. 10. They’re $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors when purchased at the gate. Unlimited midway ride wristbands cost $25 if purchased by Oct. 10 or $30 when purchased at the fair.

Children under 5 enter the fair for free.

For more information on the fair and its other events including livestock contests and concerts, visit arkansasstatefair.com.