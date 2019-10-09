Atkins man facing charge in beating

Two men -- one wearing a ski mask -- beat another man with a metal police baton and a baseball bat, and stole a truck last week in Roland, court documents said.

Pope County deputies arrested Chad Aaron Henke, 35, of Atkins on a Pulaski County warrant for second-degree battery Friday after identifying him as one of the men who assaulted a Roland man on Oct. 2, an affidavit for a warrant of arrest for Henke said.

Pulaski County deputies were sent last week to 18401 Arkansas 300, where a man was standing at the edge of the driveway, "covered in blood" and bleeding from his head and ears, the affidavit said. The victim told deputies that two men had burst into the residence with a police baton and a baseball bat, and beat, kicked and choked him.

One man was wearing a ski mask, but the victim identified the second as Henke, who he has known for several months, the affidavit said. The two men then stole the victim's truck and left, the affidavit said.

Henke was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Tuesday.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Police: 2 Women jailed in burglary

Two Jacksonville women told police officers that they were cleaning a house Monday afternoon when in reality they were robbing it, arrest reports said.

Jacksonville police arrested Chelsea Anna Mankey, 30, and Kassie Thomas, 34, on charges of residential burglary Monday after officers saw them moving items out of a house at 220 Gum St., the reports said. When the officers asked the two what they were doing there, the women said they were cleaning out the house, the report said.

The person who lived in the house was arrested earlier that day after officers executed a search warrant there, the reports said.

Thomas also faces a charge of resisting arrest after refusing to cooperate with officers.

Officers found in the women's vehicle items belonging to the resident, and a laptop and medication that belonged to another person, according to the reports. When officers contacted the laptop's owner, he told police that he had been robbed earlier that day.

Mankey and Thomas were being held without bail Tuesday in the Pulaski County jail, the jail's roster said.

Metro on 10/09/2019