Body found in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — A body was found in the south part of town about noon Wednesday, the Washington County deputy coroner said.

The unidentified male was found in Town Branch Creek near 19th Street, said Mike Neville, deputy coroner. The area is near 7Hills Homeless Center.

The coroner's office will send the body to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine cause of death and the identity, he said.