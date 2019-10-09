Costumed runners OK for Oct. 19 event

Runners in Halloween costumes can participate in the Halloween Half Marathon and 5K along the Arkansas River Trail on Oct. 19 in North Little Rock.
The race is at the North Shore Riverwalk Park, Willow Street and Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock.
The Halloween-themed half marathon will have a 7 a.m. start. The 5K will start at 9 a.m.
Those interested can find more information by emailing info@thehalloweenhalf.com, or registering online at thehalloweenhalf.com.
The event is listed under a "Little Rock" heading.
