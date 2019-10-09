Marriage Licenses

Joseph Lee, 25, and Grace Alexander, 24, both of Dallas, Texas.

Kenneth Farmer, 61, and Geraldine Trevino, 58, both of Harrison.

Lauren Mitchell, 29, and Austin Liberton, 25, both of Little Rock.

Darren Crook, 47, and Mystye Conner, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Laura Poteet, 26, and Charles Winer, 33, both of Jacksonville.

Kyle Winters, 34, and Melissa Brever, 38, both of Little Rock.

Pablo Trujillo, 40, and Susana Puertas, 40, both of Little Rock.

Stephanie Brown, 44, and Noeman Guitreau Jr., 46, both of Sherwood.

Omar Cambara, 43, and Laura Dominguez, 29, both Little Rock.

Andrew Allen, 30, and Bathsheba Seats, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

19-3801 Tyler Bjornson v. Lindsay Bjornson.

19-3805 Axel Loayza v. Angela Diaz.

19-3810 Laron Hudson v. Karen Hudson.

19-3814 Shawanna Farr v. Carl Farr, Jr.

19-3819 Josie Richardson v. Victor Richardson.

19-3820 Rodney Morgan v. Sigrid Morgan.

19-3821 Robert Mahoney v. Karen Faye Mahoney.

19-3822 Sandra Riddle v. Anthony Riddle.

19-3825 Katherine Highfill v. Robert Highfill, Jr.

GRANTED

17-3331 Michael Sappington v. Courtney Sappington.

18-3456 Elizabeth Speed v. Kyle Speed.

19-623 Laura Herr v. Joseph Herr.

19-863 Chere Marshall v. Justin Marshall.

19-2062 Norman Hunter v. Tonia Porter-Hunter.

19-2187 Cynthia Coleman v. Shelton Walker.

19-2241 Brain Boldt v. Cathy Boldt.

19-2489 Moronda Montgromery-Adams v. Earnett Adams, Jr.

19-2600 Molly Martinez v. Juan Martinez.

19-2911 Jaime Bell v. Tarmara Bell.

19-3066 Camilo Ortiz v. Andrea Ortiz.

19-3096 Miranda Blevins v. Matthew Blevins.

19-3139 Courtney Helfrich v. Jospeh Anthony Darsey.

19-3197 Briana Lacy v. Mikaelon Lacy.

19-3353 Aurelio Tuzon v. Shiela Go.

Metro on 10/09/2019