Davis elated about Arkansas offer

Jacksonville senior point guard Davonte Davis received an Arkansas offer after talking to Coach Eric Musselman and assistant Corey Williams during a visit to the school on Wednesday.

Davis, 6-4, 175 pounds was committed to Oklahoma Stat, but reopened hs recruitment last week. He took an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Red-White game on Saturday.

"It felt good, an offer from my home state," Davis said. "My grandparents were happy as well."

Musselman told him and his grandparents about how the Hogs wanted him.

"They let me know how important I was in going to the University of Arkansas," Davis said. "It feelt really good how he explained everything and I feel like if I come to Arkansas he'll push me to my maximum ability. I like that about him the most."

Davis averaged 12 points, 4.1 rebound and 2.4 assists in the Nike EYBL league while being hampered by a knee injury. He also averaged 18.4 points and 4.8 rebounds at the Peach Jam in July.

ESPN rates Davis a 4-star recruit, the No 18 shooting guard and the No. 79 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

He said there was a temptation to pledge to the Hogs.

"Of course, my grandmother and all them would love for me to do, but I have to make sure everything is just right and put in place before I make any commitment," he said.

He played with the Arkansas based Woodz Elite 17-and-under team that also has Arkansas targets Chris Moore of West Memphis and Fort Smith Northside forward Jaylin Williams.

Davis said after Saturday's visit he planned to take his five official visits, but is not certain now.

"I'm not sure right now, but probably but I'm not sure though," Davis said.