THURSDAY’S GAME

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Watson Chapel at LR Parkview

FRIDAY’S GAMES

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

CLASS 7A

7A-CENTRAL

Cabot at Conway North Little Rock at FS Southside FS Northside at LR Catholic Bryant at LR Central

7A-WEST

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville Bentonville West at Rogers Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber Fayetteville at Van Buren

CLASS 6A

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLDDCf1xE3w]

6A-EAST

Mountain Home at Jacksonville Searcy at Marion Jonesboro at Pine Bluff Sylvan Hills at West Memphis

6A-WEST

LR Hall at Benton Siloam Springs at Greenwood Russellville at Lake Hamilton El Dorado at Sheridan

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

White Hall at Beebe LR Christian at LR Fair Maumelle at Pulaski Academy

5A-EAST

Greene County Tech at Blytheville Batesville at Forrest City Nettleton at Paragould Valley View at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

Magnolia at Camden Fairview LR McClellan at Hope De Queen at Hot Springs HS Lakeside at Texarkana

5A-WEST

Morrilton at Alma Farmington at Greenbrier Clarksville at Huntsville Harrison at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Lincoln at Berryville Gentry at Green Forest Gravette at Pea Ridge Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove

2-4A

Stuttgart at Bald Knob Central Arkansas Christian at Heber Springs

Mills at Riverview Lonoke at Southside Batesville

3-4A

Jonesboro Westside at Brookland Pocahontas at Cave City Rivercrest at Highland Gosnell at Trumann

4-4A

Ozark at Dardanelle Mena at Dover Waldron at Pottsville Elkins at Subiaco Academy

7-4A

Fountain Lake at Arkadelphia Benton Harmony Grove at Bauxite Nashville at Joe T. Robinson Ashdown at Malvern

8-4A

Crossett at DeWitt Warren at Dumas Star City at Hamburg Monticello at Helena-West Helena

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Greenland at Booneville Paris at Cedarville Mansfield at Charleston West Fork at Lamar

2-3A

Clinton at Cedar Ridge Mountain View at Harding Academy Marshall at Melbourne Yellville-Summit at Rose Bud

3-3A

Newport at Harrisburg Corning at Hoxie Manila at Osceola Walnut Ridge at Piggott 4-3A Perryville at Baptist Prep Glen Rose at Danville Atkins at Jessieville Mayflower at Two Rivers 5-3A Fouke at Bismarck Horatio at Camden Harmony Grove Genoa Central at Centerpoint Prescott at Smackover 6-3A Barton at Fordyce Drew Central at Lake Village PB Dollarway at McGehee Rison at Palestine-Wheatley

CLASS 2A

3-2A Marked Tree at East Poinsett County Cross County at McCrory Salem at Midland OPEN Rector 4-2A Magazine at Hector Johnson County Westside at Mountainburg OPEN Hackett 5-2A Conway Christian at England Bigelow at Mountain Pine Cutter Morning Star at Poyen Magnet Cove at Quitman 6-2A Marvell at Carlisle Hazen at Des Arc Clarendon at Marianna 7-2A Mineral Springs at Dierks Foreman at Lafayette County Gurdon at Murfreesboro Mount Ida at Spring Hill 8-2A Barton at Fordyce Bearden at Parkers Chapel Hampton at Strong NONCONFERENCE Junction City at Farmerville (La.) D’Arbonne Woods

8-MAN

Episcopal Collegiate at Brinkley Trinity Christian at Western Yell County

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Call us

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.