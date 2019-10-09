Happy birthday. If you're not sure where to look for that one treasure of your soul that you've yet to uncover, don't worry. There are fields and fields of treasure, and anywhere you start digging you're likely to find some.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Good people are good to good people, but that's not how you can tell. It's when they are good to those who are not as good when the true character trait provides a model worth following.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your persistence and determination make this day interesting because you'll get to see what happens beyond the point where most would have given up. There's kookiness and magic on the other side of that boundary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Inspiration always has an element of the novel, maybe a twist, or an expectation far exceeded. No one gets inspired by what they've already seen. You bring originality and that element of newness to what you do today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Do whatever you can to get some kind of consensus happening in the group, even if it's on the most basic tenant of reality. These days, agreement on a shared reality is, it turns out, a much harder achievement than one might think.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your imagination is going so strong it's sure to get the best of you. For this reason, you need to be extra-vigilant about what you feed it. Try a diet of positivity, humor and happy ideas. That's good stuff to chew on for a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're very teachable these days, mostly because you want to learn, are highly receptive and just happen to be surrounded by some of the best and brightest minds.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You weren't around when earlier generations of your family made their mistakes, and yet you're still affected by those and are likewise still being influenced by their successes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll be on the lookout for examples of love, compassion, decency... and they're out there, really. Though you may have to start with a lower standard such as "people who don't bicker on social media" and work up from there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Ideas inspire you but examples give you something to strive for. Examples, plus instructions, followed by action is the magic sequence that will transform your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Theoretical knowledge could really let people down today so wherever possible, put the thing in action, give it legs, take it out of your mind and let it dance (or stumble around, as the case may be) on the stage of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll have an exchange with an adjacent person in a public setting. This is true even if no words are exchanged, as you'll be picking up and deflecting all sorts of energies... and very effectively so today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your reasons for loving people don't always stay the same. As the relationship moves along, reasons are added, subtracted and adjusted. Stay flexible and open to the natural movement of life.

