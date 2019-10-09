Jeff King elected to Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas baseball All-American Jeff King has been elected to the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.
King will be inducted with eight other individuals during a luncheon on Nov. 18 at the Brown-Lupton University Union on the TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas.
Arkansas - Jeff King, Baseball
Baylor - Mark Adickes, Football
Houston - Leroy Burrell, Track & Field
Rice - Courtney Hall, Football
SMU - Gary Hammond, Football
TCU - Charlie Davis, Football
Texas - Tony Brackens, Football
Texas A&M - Lisa Branch, Basketball
Texas Tech - James Gray, Football
King played third base for the Razorbacks from 1984-86. He was voted to All-America teams all three seasons and to the All-Southwest Conference team as a sophomore and junior.
His 82 RBI in 1985 are the single-season school record and his .372 career batting average ranks third at Arkansas.
In 1986, King was selected first overall in the MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates — the only No. 1 selection in Razorbacks history. He played 11 MLB seasons combined for the Pirates and Kansas City Royals.
King is the 67th individual associated with the Razorbacks and fifth associated with Arkansas’ baseball program who has been elected to the SWC Hall of Fame, which is located inside the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. The SWC Hall of Fame selects nine individuals to be inducted each year to represent the nine schools that were in the conference during its heyday in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.
A separate panel has selected a large class of Arkansas athletes and coaches each year since 2013 in an attempt to populate the museum with more Razorbacks. Nine former Arkansas players or coaches will be inducted into the SWC Hall of Fame during a banquet in Little Rock on Nov. 11.
Arkansas' Southwest Conference Hall of Fame Inductees
Football: Lance Alworth, Gary Anderson, Steve Atwater, John Barnhill, Jim Benton, Frank Broyles, Dick Bumpas, Bill Burnett, Ronnie Caveness, Bobby Crockett, Chuck Dicus, Joe Ferguson, Quinn Grovey, Dan Hampton, Leotis Harris, Wayne Harris, Ken Hatfield, Glen Ray Hines, Bruce James, Steve Little, Fred Marshall, Wayne Martin, Bill Montgomery, Billy Moore, Loyd Phillips, Cliff Powell, Jon Richardson, Wear Schoonover, Clyde Scott, Billy Ray Smith Sr., Billy Ray Smith Jr., Jimmy Walker
Men's Basketball: Ron Brewer, Todd Day, Marvin Delph, Scott Hastings, Joe Kleine, Lee Mayberry, Sidney Moncrief, Nolan Richardson, Glen Rose, Eddie Sutton, Darrell Walker
Women's Basketball: Bettye Fiscus, Delmonica Dehorney-Hawkins, Amber Shirey, Tracy Webb
Baseball: Norm DeBriyn, Jeff King, Tim Lollar, Kevin McReynolds, Johnny Ray
Men's Track & Field: Mike Conley, Paul Donovan, Joe Falcon, Edrick Floreal, John McDonnell, Frank O'Mara, Niall O'Shaughnessy, Reuben Reina
Women's Track & Field: Bev Lewis, Cynthia Moore, Melody Sye, Lisa Sparks-Walker
Men's Tennis: Peter Doohan
Men's Golf: R.H. Sikes
Journalist: Orville Henry