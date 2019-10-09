Jeff King elected to Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

Arkansas third baseman Jeff King is shown during his playing days in the 1980s. King, who was the Razorbacks' first play selected first overall in the MLB Draft, will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in November 2019. - Photo by Arkansas Razorbacks

— Former Arkansas baseball All-American Jeff King has been elected to the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

King will be inducted with eight other individuals during a luncheon on Nov. 18 at the Brown-Lupton University Union on the TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas.

2019 SWC Hall of Famers Arkansas - Jeff King, Baseball Baylor - Mark Adickes, Football Houston - Leroy Burrell, Track & Field Rice - Courtney Hall, Football SMU - Gary Hammond, Football TCU - Charlie Davis, Football Texas - Tony Brackens, Football Texas A&M - Lisa Branch, Basketball Texas Tech - James Gray, Football

King played third base for the Razorbacks from 1984-86. He was voted to All-America teams all three seasons and to the All-Southwest Conference team as a sophomore and junior.

His 82 RBI in 1985 are the single-season school record and his .372 career batting average ranks third at Arkansas.

In 1986, King was selected first overall in the MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates — the only No. 1 selection in Razorbacks history. He played 11 MLB seasons combined for the Pirates and Kansas City Royals.

King is the 67th individual associated with the Razorbacks and fifth associated with Arkansas’ baseball program who has been elected to the SWC Hall of Fame, which is located inside the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. The SWC Hall of Fame selects nine individuals to be inducted each year to represent the nine schools that were in the conference during its heyday in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.

A separate panel has selected a large class of Arkansas athletes and coaches each year since 2013 in an attempt to populate the museum with more Razorbacks. Nine former Arkansas players or coaches will be inducted into the SWC Hall of Fame during a banquet in Little Rock on Nov. 11.

Arkansas' Southwest Conference Hall of Fame Inductees

Football: Lance Alworth, Gary Anderson, Steve Atwater, John Barnhill, Jim Benton, Frank Broyles, Dick Bumpas, Bill Burnett, Ronnie Caveness, Bobby Crockett, Chuck Dicus, Joe Ferguson, Quinn Grovey, Dan Hampton, Leotis Harris, Wayne Harris, Ken Hatfield, Glen Ray Hines, Bruce James, Steve Little, Fred Marshall, Wayne Martin, Bill Montgomery, Billy Moore, Loyd Phillips, Cliff Powell, Jon Richardson, Wear Schoonover, Clyde Scott, Billy Ray Smith Sr., Billy Ray Smith Jr., Jimmy Walker

Men's Basketball: Ron Brewer, Todd Day, Marvin Delph, Scott Hastings, Joe Kleine, Lee Mayberry, Sidney Moncrief, Nolan Richardson, Glen Rose, Eddie Sutton, Darrell Walker

Women's Basketball: Bettye Fiscus, Delmonica Dehorney-Hawkins, Amber Shirey, Tracy Webb

Baseball: Norm DeBriyn, Jeff King, Tim Lollar, Kevin McReynolds, Johnny Ray

Men's Track & Field: Mike Conley, Paul Donovan, Joe Falcon, Edrick Floreal, John McDonnell, Frank O'Mara, Niall O'Shaughnessy, Reuben Reina

Women's Track & Field: Bev Lewis, Cynthia Moore, Melody Sye, Lisa Sparks-Walker

Men's Tennis: Peter Doohan

Men's Golf: R.H. Sikes

Journalist: Orville Henry