Laman Library stop is last of art show

An exhibition featuring work by four Arkansas artists will make its final stop on an eight-venue, statewide tour at the William F. Laman Public Library in North Little Rock starting Saturday.

The exhibit "Arkansas Women to Watch 2019: Heavy Metal" will continue through Nov. 9 in the second-floor gallery at the main branch of Laman Library, 2801 Orange St.

A free reception, open to the public, will be at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts sponsored the exhibit.

The exhibit features work by Michele Fox, Amanda Heinbockel, Robyn Horn and Holly Laws.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts developed the program to feature "under-represented and emerging women artists from the states and countries in which the museum has outreach committees," according to the Arkansas committee's website -- acnmwa.org.

Local arts professionals curate submissions to the national museum.

The exhibit of 23 art works "illustrates the varying approaches to working with metal and for functional and nonfunctional works of art," according to the website.

The statewide exhibition followed a national show in Washington, D.C. last year.