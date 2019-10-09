Pappas, Valley View repeat feats

HEBER SPRINGS -- The Valley View Blazers finished off a perfect season Tuesday afternoon by winning their second consecutive Class 4A boys state golf championship, which this year was played at the Red Apple Inn and Country Club.

The Blazers compiled a team score of 224, 14 shots better than runner-up Pulaski Academy at 238. Farmington was third with 249.

Valley View, which finished the season with a 44-0 record, has won three state championships in the past four years.

"That was one of our goals coming in. We did not want to lose this year," Valley View Coach Chris Viala said. "We had a really good team last year. I knew we were going to be better this year. We added a freshman who did nothing but make us better. I just knew we were going to be better and had a great chance of repeating, it just came down to going out there and playing."

Devyn Pappas, son of former University of Arkansas and PGA golfer Dean Pappas, won his second consecutive individual state medal as he shot a 1-under-par 70. Pulaski Academy's Jackson May was the silver medalist with a 72. Three golfers tied for third, with Shiloh Christian's Ben Fowler winning the playoff to earn the third spot for the Overall tournament.

Also for Valley View, Hunter Jones finished with a 75 and Peyton Ellis carded a 79. They were among the 11 golfers to earn all-state honors.

"I was proud of the kids," Viala said. "The course played hard today, but we had three kids make all-state and came close to having two qualify for the Overall. That's a pretty good day."

Pappas shot a 69 last year at Sage Meadows -- Valley View's home course -- to win the Class 4A title after a great start. This year, he played a more even-keel round.

"Last year I started off hot, with two eagles in the first two holes," Pappas said. "This year I did good over the front nine, and had a 1-over par then came back with a 2-under par on the back nine."

Pappas said the Red Apple Inn course was definitely different and tough, but he still had a good round.

"It doesn't really suit my game at all," Pappas said. "But I figured out a way to get around it. No eagles today, but I had three birdies and two bogeys."

Next up for Pappas is the Overall tournament. He finished second at the Overall last year, and one of his goals this year was to get back there for another shot at the Overall championship.

"Devyn is the real deal," Viala said. "He hits it well, he putts it well, he chips it well. He goes off to college next fall, and he's going to have to learn to take his game to the next level."

Pappas is undecided where he will play golf in college. He has numerous offers, including in-state schools Arkansas State University and Arkansas Tech University.

