Darwin's theory of evolution and natural _ (anagram: elections)
Newton's laws of _ (omit no)
Einstein's theory of special _ (trivial yet)
Newton's law of universal _ (tango trivia)
Hubble's law of cosmic _ (insane pox)
Archimedes' _ principle (ya bouncy)
Kepler's laws of planetary _ (tin moo)
The Heisenberg _ principle (ancient yurt)
Hooke's law of _ (italic style)
ANSWERS
Selection
Motion
Relativity
Gravitation
Expansion
Buoyancy
Motion
Uncertainty
Elasticity
Food on 10/09/2019
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Universal laws
