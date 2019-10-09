Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Universal laws

Today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. Darwin's theory of evolution and natural _ (anagram: elections)

  2. Newton's laws of _ (omit no)

  3. Einstein's theory of special _ (trivial yet)

  4. Newton's law of universal _ (tango trivia)

  5. Hubble's law of cosmic _ (insane pox)

  6. Archimedes' _ principle (ya bouncy)

  7. Kepler's laws of planetary _ (tin moo)

  8. The Heisenberg _ principle (ancient yurt)

  9. Hooke's law of _ (italic style)

ANSWERS

  1. Selection

  2. Motion

  3. Relativity

  4. Gravitation

  5. Expansion

  6. Buoyancy

  7. Motion

  8. Uncertainty

  9. Elasticity

Food on 10/09/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Universal laws

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT