Former North Little Rock mayor to again run for post

North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director Terry Hartwick is formally announcing his campaign to become the city’s mayor.

Hartwick was North Little Rock’s mayor from 1984 to 1988 and North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce president from 2001 to 2016.

In late July, Hartwick unveiled an exploratory campaign page on Facebook.

"I feel confident that my goals and visions for the future of this great city align with the citizens of North Little Rock," Hartwick said in a news release on Wednesday. "My commitment to the city along with my public service lifetime career make me an exemplary mayoral candidate for 2020."

Hartwick said he grew up in North Little Rock and has remained there most of his life.

"Everything I have done and will do is about making North Little Rock better for its residents and their children,” he said.

Hartwick will hold an announcement event at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, the release states.