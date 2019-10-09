Sections
Tickets available for Thea benefit

Today at 12:58 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for the 2019 Blue Plate Special fundraiser Oct. 21 at the Capital Hotel's Mezzanine in Little Rock to benefit the nonprofit Thea Foundation based in North Little Rock.

The business-attire event will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 each.

Reservations are available through the foundation's website, theafoundation.org.

The food-and-wine event will feature local chefs and be "a celebration of the culinary arts," according to a Thea Foundation announcement. Local artists and musicians will also be in attendance. Danny Fletcher and his band will perform jazz music.

The foundation, at 401 Main St., in North Little Rock's downtown Argenta Arts District, features programs designed to advocate the importance of the arts in students' development and to help students pursue their artistic interests through higher education opportunities.

The Thea Scholarship Program awards scholarships based on talent, and they are available to high school seniors throughout the state, according to the foundation's website.

