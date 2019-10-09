UNDER THE RADAR: Arkadelphia’s Cannon Turner

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Arkadelphia’s Cannon Turner.

Class: 2020

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-0, 200

40 time: 4.5

Academics: 31 ACT, 4.2 GPA advance classes

Stats: In five games this season, Turner has completed 26 of 53 passes for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns, and has 70 carries for 446 yards and 3 touchdowns.

On defense, Turner has 7 tackles and 2 interceptions, and he has also returned 6 kickoffs for 183 yards and 1 touchdown.

As a junior, Turner completed 70 of 157 for 1,082 yards and 11 touchdowns, and rushed 131 times for 1,021 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Offers: Air Force, Army, Harding, Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State, Southern Nazarene, Northwest Oklahoma

Coach JR Eldridge:

“He’s started for Arkadelphia since he was a ninth grader. This will be his 47th start as a football player. I think it would be hard to find anyone that's started (that many) games. He's a two-time state championship MVP. He could play any skill position on offense and he could linebacker to corner on defense.

“He’s on the quiz bowl team and they won a state championship last year. If there’s one word to describe him, it’s a winner.”

Army has offered as a QB:

“I asked the Army recruiter, I said, ‘What has taken you guys from being a four-win team to three 10-win seasons in a row?’" Eldrige said. "The guy said, 'We started recruiting winners. So if there are guys that are similar athletes, we offer the kid that has that extra,' and I believe Cannon has that extra.”