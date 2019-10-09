Woman's Club sets fundraiser

The North Little Rock Woman's Club's Fall Follies annual fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday at the River House.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a catered barbecue dinner and homemade desserts to be served at 6:30 p.m. at 140 Riverfront Drive.

A "country store" will also be open for gift shopping. The Woman's Club is a nonprofit, community service organization.

Tickets are $25.

Those interested in more information about tickets can contact City Clerk Diane Whitbey at City Hall, 501-975-8620.