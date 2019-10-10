Arkansas to see temperatures dip into 30s and 40s over the weekend

Lows will be in the 30s and 40s across the state Saturday morning after a cold front moves in Friday. - Photo by Courtesy of the National Weather Service

True sweater weather is on the way for Arkansas this weekend as a cold front moves in, bringing rain and dropping temperatures.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tabitha Clarke said to expect rain late Thursday night into early Friday morning in central Arkansas ahead of a cold front.

The storm system may produce damaging winds or hail as it travels over Northwest Arkansas Thursday evening, but Clarke said that likely won’t be the case when it gets to central Arkansas.

“By the time it gets to central Arkansas, it’s going to lose a lot of its severe weather potential,” Clarke said.

The front will move in Friday Clarke said, and it’s possible it will be warmer when children arrive at school in the morning than when they leave in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be lowest Saturday morning, Clarke said, plunging to the 30s in Northwest Arkansas and the 40s in central parts of the state.

The high will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

The weather will then warm up Monday, Clarke said, as lows return to the 50s or low 60s and highs reach back into the 70s.