Central Arkansas teen sought in shootout surrenders to police

One of two teens sought on multiple felony charges in connection with a shootout last month surrendered in to Hot Springs police Wednesday.

Latrell Trey Lamont Young, 18, of Hot Springs, and a 16-year-old boy were both being sought on warrants for aggravated robbery and terroristic act, punishable by up to life in prison, first-degree battery and terroristic act, punishable by up to 30 years, and unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate certain crimes, punishable by up to 20 years.

Young surrendered at the police department around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Cpl. Joey Williams said, noting that the 16-year-old was still being sought as of late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the probable cause affidavits filed against both teens Sept. 26 in Garland County Circuit Court, on Sept. 10, shortly after 5 p.m., Hot Springs Police Department Detective Brian Branstetter responded to the 400 block of Audubon Street for a shooting that had occurred in the street in front of a residence.

Witnesses stated a black car and a red car were involved in a disturbance during which the front seat occupants of the red car began shooting at the occupants of the black car. The driver of the black car then returned fire as the red car backed up and sped away from the scene.

A male victim in the black car was reportedly injured by the gunfire and taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Detectives were leaving Audubon to go to the hospital to talk to him when they saw a black Toyota Camry with bullet holes in the windshield and front end damage turning onto Emory Street from Higdon Ferry.

Detectives stopped the vehicle and made contact with three occupants, one male and two females, and noted there was "a large amount of blood" on the front passenger seat and several bullet holes in the left front side of the hood and windshield.

A 22-year-old man reportedly told police he had been driving the car earlier during the confrontation. He said he and the shooting victim, 18, who had been riding in the front seat, had met up with another person for a drug sale.

A short time later, a red car pulled up beside them and a black male got out, reached through the passenger side door and pointed a silver handgun at him.

He said the gunman told him to give him all his money, but instead he put his car in drive and sped across the parking lot to Audubon Street.

He said at that point the red car pulled up in front of his car, front bumper to front bumper, and a black male got out, pointed a handgun at him and began firing. The driver said he grabbed his passenger and pushed him down to get him out of the way of the gunfire.

Once the shots ceased, he said he reached under his seat, grabbed his black handgun and fired six to seven shots at the red car as it was "speeding away backwards" from the scene.

Police went to the hospital and spoke to the shooting victim who had been hit in the left shoulder.

He said when he was hit in the shoulder he went down into the floorboard. He told police he never fired a gun.

The affidavit notes the shooting victim later picked Young and the minor out of a photo lineup. On Sept. 20, police located the red car, a Buick, behind a residence on Paulleo Lane. It was noted the car had bullet holes in the front windshield and was missing its right mirror.

The car was found to be registered to someone other than Young or the minor resulting in the additional charge for unauthorized use. Warrants for the two suspects were issued on Sept. 27 and a gag order limiting pretrial publicity in the case was issued the same day by Judge Marcia Hearnsberger after the case was filed directly to circuit court.