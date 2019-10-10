Class 6A boys state golf tournament results

at The Greens at North Hills, Sherwood

TEAM RESULTS

Bentonville* 302-314--616 LR Catholic 312-304--616 Fayetteville 306-313--619 Cabot 315-315--630 North Little Rock 319-327--646 Conway 332-334--666 Fort Smith Southside 340-338--678 Bryant 327-363--690

*won in a two-hole playoff

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Palmer McSpadden*, Fayetteville 73-74--147

Caleb Miller, Cabot 74-73--147

Sam Tandy#, Fayetteville 74-76--150

Michael Senn, Bentonville 75-75--150

Phisher Phillips, Bentonville 73-80--153

Jake Daniel, LR Catholic 76-77--153

Alexander Apolskis, Bentonville 77-77--154

Nash Johnson, LR Catholic 75-80--155

Cade Riggan, LR Catholic 81-74--155

Carson Stephens, Cabot 79-77--156

Nathan Johnson, LR Catholic 84-73--157

Daniel Taylor, Bryant 77-81--158

Max Gardner, Fayetteville 77-81--158

Murphy Allard, Bentonville 77-82--159

Colin Spangler, Conway 84-76--160

Matthew Stephens, Conway 79-81--160

Seth Swain, NLR 80-80--160

Andrew Payne, LR Catholic 80-80--160

Easton Denney, Cabot 84-77--161

Liam Hogan, NLR 80-82--162

Colby Scroggins, Rogers Heritage 82-80--162

Andrew Fakult, Rogers 80-82--162

William Whitelaw, Fayetteville 82-82--164

Tyler Parr, NLR 80-84--164

Lucas Teoh, FS Southside 83-82--165

Clayton Jolly, NLR 84-81--165

A.J. Smith, FS Southside 83-84--167

Brayden Roberts, Cabot 78-89--167

Logan McDonald, Bryant 83-85--168

Coleman Hill, FS Southside 83-85--168

Jackson Hutchins, Conway 83-86--169

Ethan Martinez, Bentonville West 87-83--170

Scotty Jolly, NLR 79-92--171

Nick Woodhouse, Bentonville 85-87--172

Walden Sloan, Fayetteville 84-89--173

Jacob Peetoom, Rogers 87-87--174

Austin King, Cabot 87-88--175

Kaden Smith, Rogers 98-87--176

Yinta Yang, Conway 86-91--177

Brandon Lee, LR Central 88-89--177

Landon Gregory, FS Southside 91-87--178

Drew Griffiths, Van Buren 85-93--178

Dalton Smith, FS Southside 92-92--184

Cameron McDonald, Bryant 92-97--184

J.P. McCarron, Conway 92-97--189

Grant Elmore, FS Northside 89-100--189

Landon Wallace, Bryant 93-99--192

*won in a one-hole playoff for medalist honors

#won in a two-hole playoff for third place

Sports on 10/10/2019