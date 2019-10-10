Class 6A boys state golf tournament results

at The Greens at North Hills, Sherwood
TEAM RESULTS
Bentonville* 302-314--616
LR Catholic 312-304--616
Fayetteville 306-313--619
Cabot 315-315--630
North Little Rock 319-327--646
Conway 332-334--666
Fort Smith Southside 340-338--678
Bryant 327-363--690
*won in a two-hole playoff
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Palmer McSpadden*, Fayetteville 73-74--147
Caleb Miller, Cabot 74-73--147
Sam Tandy#, Fayetteville 74-76--150
Michael Senn, Bentonville 75-75--150
Phisher Phillips, Bentonville 73-80--153
Jake Daniel, LR Catholic 76-77--153
Alexander Apolskis, Bentonville 77-77--154
Nash Johnson, LR Catholic 75-80--155
Cade Riggan, LR Catholic 81-74--155
Carson Stephens, Cabot 79-77--156
Nathan Johnson, LR Catholic 84-73--157
Daniel Taylor, Bryant 77-81--158
Max Gardner, Fayetteville 77-81--158
Murphy Allard, Bentonville 77-82--159
Colin Spangler, Conway 84-76--160
Matthew Stephens, Conway 79-81--160
Seth Swain, NLR 80-80--160
Andrew Payne, LR Catholic 80-80--160
Easton Denney, Cabot 84-77--161
Liam Hogan, NLR 80-82--162
Colby Scroggins, Rogers Heritage 82-80--162
Andrew Fakult, Rogers 80-82--162
William Whitelaw, Fayetteville 82-82--164
Tyler Parr, NLR 80-84--164
Lucas Teoh, FS Southside 83-82--165
Clayton Jolly, NLR 84-81--165
A.J. Smith, FS Southside 83-84--167
Brayden Roberts, Cabot 78-89--167
Logan McDonald, Bryant 83-85--168
Coleman Hill, FS Southside 83-85--168
Jackson Hutchins, Conway 83-86--169
Ethan Martinez, Bentonville West 87-83--170
Scotty Jolly, NLR 79-92--171
Nick Woodhouse, Bentonville 85-87--172
Walden Sloan, Fayetteville 84-89--173
Jacob Peetoom, Rogers 87-87--174
Austin King, Cabot 87-88--175
Kaden Smith, Rogers 98-87--176
Yinta Yang, Conway 86-91--177
Brandon Lee, LR Central 88-89--177
Landon Gregory, FS Southside 91-87--178
Drew Griffiths, Van Buren 85-93--178
Dalton Smith, FS Southside 92-92--184
Cameron McDonald, Bryant 92-97--184
J.P. McCarron, Conway 92-97--189
Grant Elmore, FS Northside 89-100--189
Landon Wallace, Bryant 93-99--192
*won in a one-hole playoff for medalist honors
#won in a two-hole playoff for third place
