Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art previews new exhibition

BENTONVILLE -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art hosted a media preview Thursday morning of its next temporary exhibition "Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today," opening to the public this weekend.

The exhibit features 75 pieces spanning a variety of media including sculpture, photography, etching and video, as well as crystals and tools, jewelry, ritual objects and more. "Crystals in Art" will also present 10 crystal specimens throughout the exhibition, including visitor favorite "The Holy Grail," formerly on display in the corridor to the South Lobby.

Works and objects from a 5,000-year period and from around the world are presented in the exhibit, which is divided into five sections. Several artists already included in Crystal Bridges' permanent collection have additional works presented in "Crystals in Art." Visitors will also recognize the work of a number of renowned artists including Marina Abramović, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso.

The flow of the exhibition invites guests to consider the use of crystals and their connection to spirituality, extravagance, science and mysticism, form and their relation to light and space. "Crystals in Art" is the first exhibition of its kind to explore these connections with crystals spanning history and geography, and is co-curated by Joachim Pissarro, director of the Hunter College Galleries and Bershad Professor of Art History at Hunter College, and Lauren Haynes, curator of contemporary art at Crystal Bridges and curator of visual arts at the Momentary.

The exhibition will be on display from Oct. 12 through Jan. 6 and will not be shown anywhere else following its Crystal Bridges debut. Tickets are $12, with free admission for members, veterans and youth ages 18 and under. Visit crystalbridges.org or contact Guest Services at 479-418-5700 for complete details.