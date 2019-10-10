Fishing Hot Spots

GREERS FERRY LAKE Crappie catching is still going strong, fishing up and down or trolling something over deep and semi-deep water. Use minnows, jigs or a crankbait. Walleye are scattered in places and grouped in places. Bream are still actively eating crickets and crawlers, crankbaits, spoons, and just about anything small put in front of them in shallow water to 20 feet. Hybrid and white bass are chewing off and on all day and night.

BULL SHOALS LAKE Crappie are good, but they are deep (about 25 feet). Look for them around the brushpiles and use minnows or jigs. Black bass are fair. The shad is going into the creeks, so bass are following. Topwater baits and plastic worms are working best. Walleye are being caught by trolling off the secondary points into the creeks. The bite is good.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE Crappie are good on minnows and jigs, with the occasional crankbait also taking them. Black bass are excellent on spinnerbaits and plastic worms. Catfishing is good using nightcrawlers. The lake was stocked with catfish two weeks ago.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 10/10/2019