Fried lasagna tops at preview

The State Fair returns this weekend to Little Rock, and along with the Ferris wheel and pig races comes what Doug White, the fair president and general manager, called the No. 1 attraction.

Food.

Alongside fair classics such as corn dogs and funnel cakes, new creations debut every year, putting a twist on longtime favorites or offering something entirely different.

Fair officials served up a preview of this year's menu Wednesday morning and guests voted for the best tasting and most creative dishes. Visitors can try them all during the fair's run, which begins Friday and runs through Oct. 20.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B18Ru9s767U]

Fried lasagna from Pat's Kitchen beat out the field Wednesday to win the best-tasting award, while L&M Concessions' funnel cake cheeseburger -- which replaced hamburger buns with the fair food classic -- won the award for most creative.

A variety of other foods also was offered Wednesday, including pizza on a stick, Thanksgiving tacos, Greek lamb and rice bowls, fried Oreos, possum pie, crawfish hand pies, sweet bacon cakes and much more.

Fifty-three food and drink vendors will be featured at the fair, according to the event's website, and the midway will have more than 60 rides.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children and senior citizens, if purchased by today. Prices will be $10 for adults and $5 for children and senior citizens when purchased at the gate. Unlimited midway ride wristbands cost $25 if purchased by today or $30 when purchased at the fair.

Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

More information on the fair and its other events, including livestock contests and concerts, is available at arkansasstatefair.com.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Trena Mitchell and her nieces Zoe Lepe-Perez, 6, and Ximena Lepe-Perez, 2, try some of the new foods, including fried lasagna, Wednesday during an Arkansas State Fair media preview event at the State Fairgrounds. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1010fair/

Metro on 10/10/2019