Hole in ones

Today at 2:32 a.m.

Aces in the hole

JEFF HICKS, No. 14 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 124 yards. Witnesses: Nick Wilson, Colin Osment and Robert Arnold

DON RIGGIN, N0. 16 Rebsamen Golf Course, 8-iron, 132 yards

MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 10/10/2019

Print Headline: Hole in ones

