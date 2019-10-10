Hole in ones

Aces in the hole
JEFF HICKS, No. 14 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 124 yards. Witnesses: Nick Wilson, Colin Osment and Robert Arnold
DON RIGGIN, N0. 16 Rebsamen Golf Course, 8-iron, 132 yards
MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!
Send an email to
jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
