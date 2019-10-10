• Craig Stivender, 36, a Republican sheriff's candidate in Colleton County, S.C., began his campaign with a video owning up to what he calls his mistakes: his first marriage, a traffic ticket, causing some fender-benders, losing his temper at work and wearing blackface to a party a decade ago.

• Hector Romero-Hernandez, 32, faces several charges after he shot at a branch that he thought was a deer's antler, hitting and killing a 17-year-old boy who was sitting in a tree stand while the two hunted out of season in Glynn County, Ga., authorities said.

• Dain Stokes, a financial adviser from Fremont, N.H., had his assets frozen and was ordered by state regulators not to contact his former clients after being accused of defrauding investors out of more than half a million dollars in a fake charity he claimed involved singer Taylor Swift and other celebrities.

• William Beeker, a police officer in Miami Beach, Fla., was suspended after a video of him in uniform pretending to arrest three scantily clad models and escort them in handcuffs toward police headquarters was shown widely on social media.

• Terrance Rice, 26, of St. Louis, was indicted on federal charges after a man overdosed on fentanyl and died as he rode home using a ride-hailing service after buying drugs from Rice, police said.

• Bob Bromage, a sheriff's major in Beaufort County, S.C., said family members walking along a beach on Fripp Island pulled a trash bag-wrapped package out of the water and called police when they sliced it open to discover it contained 44 pounds of cocaine.

• Donald Peckham, 86, a former minister from Sarcoxie, Mo., was judged by a jury to be a sexually violent predator who should remain confined in a state treatment program even though he has completed a 15-year prison sentence for sodomizing teen and preteen boys.

• Brian Smith, 48, a South African who lives in Anchorage, Alaska, was arrested on a murder charge after a caller reported finding on a city street a digital memory card containing videos of a woman being assaulted and killed, police said.

• Joseph Schumacher, 27, of Bismarck, N.D., facing firearms charges after reportedly yelling at and flashing a handgun during a confrontation with a driver because her car had a bumper sticker supporting Elizabeth Warren, told police he was flirting.

