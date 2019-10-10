Kendrick's grand slam finishes Dodgers

Washington second baseman Howie Kendrick’s grand slam in the 10th inning Wednesday gave the Nationals a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of their National League division series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Nationals advance to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series on Friday.

LOS ANGELES -- Howie Kendrick hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Joe Kelly in the 10th inning, and the Washington Nationals overcame a three-run deficit with a late rally to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Wednesday night and advance to the National League Championship Series against St. Louis.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw blew a 3-1 lead by allowing home runs to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto on consecutive pitches in the eighth.

The wild-card Nationals open the NLCS at St. Louis on Friday night. The seven-time defending NL West champion Dodgers, who led the NL with 106 victories, remain without a World Series title since 1988.

Adam Eaton walked against Kelly leading off the 10th, Rendon doubled on a drive that lodged in the left-field wall, and Soto was intentionally walked.

Kendrick fouled off a pitch, then hit a 97 mph fastball just over the wall in center for his second career slam. The other one was a game-ending, 11th-inning drive against San Francisco in August 2017.

Daniel Hudson got the win, retiring Will Smith on a drive to the right-field warning track with one on and one out in the ninth, then getting Chris Taylor on a liner to center.

Sean Doolittle pitched the 10th for the Nationals.

The Nationals/Montreal Expos franchise won a postseason series for only the second time, and the first since the Expos beat Philadelphia in a 1981 division series caused by the midseason players' strike.

At a glance

MLB POSTSEASON

All times Central

DIVISION SERIES (BEST-OF-5)

National League

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

LA Dodgers 6, Washington 0

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Washington 4, LA Dodgers 2

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

LA Dodgers 10, Washington 4

MONDAY’S GAMES

St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (10)

Washington 6, LA Dodgers 1

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

St. Louis wins series 3-2

Washington 7, LA Dodgers 3 (10)

Washington wins series 3-2

American League

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

NY Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

NY Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

MONDAY’S GAMES

NY Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

NY Yankees win series 3-0

Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

TUESDAY’S GAME

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

TODAY’S GAME

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Houston (Cole

20-5), 6:07 p.m. (FS1)

Series tied 2-2

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(BEST-OF-7) x-if necessary

National League

All games televised on TBS

FRIDAY’S GAME

Washington at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Washington at St. Louis, 3:08 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 14

St. Louis at Washington, TBA

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

St. Louis at Washington, TBA

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

x-St. Louis at Washington, TBA

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

x-Washington at St. Louis, TBA

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

x-Washington at St. Louis, TBA

American League

All games televised on Fox or FS1

SATURDAY’S GAME

NY Yankees at Houston OR Tampa Bay at NY

Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAME

NY Yankees at Houston OR Tampa Bay at NY

Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

Houston at NY Yankees OR NY Yankees at

Tampa Bay, TBA

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

Houston at NY Yankees OR NY Yankees at

Tampa Bay, TBA

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

x-Houston at NY Yankees or NY Yankees at

Tampa Bay, TBA

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

x-NY Yankees at Houston OR Tampa Bay at NY

Yankees, TBA

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

x-NY Yankees at Houston OR Tampa Bay at NY

Yankees, TBA

Sports on 10/10/2019