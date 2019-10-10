ON THE GO: Hillcrest pulls out all stops for HarvestFest

Erika Fischer (left) and her mother, Kay Fischer, scoop out gumbo samples at the 2018 HarvestFest in Hillcrest. Democrat-Gazette file photo/Thomas Metthe

HILLCREST HARVESTFEST

The Hillcrest neighborhood pulls out all the stops for its annual HarvestFest in Hillcrest, all day Saturday. This year's festival includes more than 150 vendors, food trucks, a gumbo cook-off, music, children's activities, dog show and a beer garden throughout the festival area along Kavanaugh Boulevard between Walnut and Monroe streets, Little Rock. Admission is free. Visit harvestfest.us.

MILITARY MOVERS

Vehicles from World War II through Desert Storm will take up temporary residence, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, on the grounds of MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, for the annual Vintage Military Vehicle Show. There will also be living history performances and refreshments. Admission is free. Call (501) 376-4602 or visit arkmilitaryheritage.com.

CUPCAKE COMPETITORS

Bakers of all ages will compete for prizes and attendees will fill up on tasty treats as CareLink presents its annual fall fundraiser, Cupcakes for Goodness Sake, 4-8 p.m. Saturday along Main Street in downtown North Little Rock. Also lining up along the street: vendors, food trucks and musicians. Tickets are $10, $5 for children. Call (501) 688-7469 or visit carelink.org.

SINGERS' SONORITIES

The Arkansas Chamber Singers open their 40th season, which they've titled "Revelry, Reflection, Revelation," with a pair of Little Rock concerts they've also titled "Revelry, Reflection, Revelation," 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., and 3 p.m. Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St. Tickets are $15, $10 for students in advance, $18 and $12 at the door. Call (501) 377-1121 or visit AR-ChamberSingers.org.

SPAGHETTI & SAUSAGE

Sample spaghetti and Italian sausage and a full feast of Italian treats as Little Italy presents its 92nd annual Italian Festival, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis Catholic Church, 33223 Arkansas 300, Roland. Admission is $13, $6 for children 6-12. Visit stfrancislittleitaly.org.

A.J. Croce. Photo by Joshus Black Wilkins

'CROCE PLAYS CROCE'

A.J. Croce performs songs by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced them both in "Croce Plays Croce":

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

• 7 p.m. Monday in the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center, Vada Sheid Community Development Center, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 1600 S. College St., Mountain Home. Tickets are $20 (plus fees), $10 for ASUMH students and children 18 and younger. Call (800) 965-9324 or visit thesheid.com.

Erin Martinez Warner (left) and Sarah Haman play conjoined twins Daisy and Violet Hilton in ìSide Show,î opening Oct. 11 at The Weekend Theater. Photo Credit: Wendy Kelley

SIDE SHOW

The true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton, who became stars during the Depression, is the subject of the musical Side Show, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19 and 25-27 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 and 27 at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $22, $18 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit centralarkansastickets.com; for more information, call (501) 374-3761.

— Compiled by Jennifer Nixon

and Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 10/10/2019