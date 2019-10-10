100 years ago

Oct. 10, 1919

MAGNOLIA -- The Columbia County Potato Growers' Association has sold 25,000 bushels of Columbia county sweet potatoes to the South Arkansas Grocery Company of Camden. The potatoes were sold through Dr. P. M. Smith and Allen Pitmon, members of the association committee, at a price of 92.35 cents a bushel f.o.b. Magnolia. The crop of sweet potatoes is larger than usual in Columbia county this year. Several thousand bushels will be stored in the two curing and storage houses recently erected in the county, and many carloads will be shipped as soon as harvested.

50 years ago

Oct. 10, 1969

• Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company asked the state Public Service Commission Thursday to approve contracts for the sale of natural gas for three industries -- the new Remington Arms Company, Inc., plant near Lonoke, the Dierks Forests Inc., mill at Dierks and Olinkraft, Inc., a plywood plant at Huttig (Union County).

25 years ago

Oct. 10, 1994

• Former Gov. Orval Faubus was reported in satisfactory and stable condition Sunday at Baptist Medical Center. Faubus, 84, was admitted to the hospital Oct. 1, complaining of stomach pains and nausea. Relatives said Sunday the former governor felt better and was not in a lot of pain. His appetite has improved since last week. Faubus has not received official word on when he can return home.

10 years ago

Oct. 10, 2009

• Central Arkansas Water's proposed 2010 budget includes a new connection to Wye Mountain residents, changing how drinking water is chlorinated and a roughly 5 percent rate increase for households. Water commissioners expect to approve the budget next month. The rate increase is the second of a three-step rise approved in 2008. The increase planned for 2010 will put all customers on both sides of the Arkansas River at the same level for the first time -- a goal the utility has worked toward since North Little Rock and Little Rock's water utilities merged in 2001. At the time of the merger, customers south of the river had lower rates. The 2001 agreement called for equalizing rates within 10 years.

Metro on 10/10/2019