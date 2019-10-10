SEC schools eyeing Forrest City's Marco Avant

Promising Forrest City junior linebacker/defensive end Marco Avant has four SEC schools showing interest, including Arkansas.

Avant, 6-3, 205 pounds, is also drawing interest from Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Texas A&M, where he’ll make an unofficial visit this weekend.

California, Penn State, Oklahoma State and Purdue are other programs staying in contact with Avant. He visited the Razorbacks for the San Jose State game on Sept. 21.

“It was a fun visit all together,” Avant said. “I got to see some good friends of mine and I also got to meet recruits and coaches.”

Avant was named all-conference after recording 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a pass breakup as a sophomore.

He has 48 tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in four games this season after missing last week because of a sore shoulder.

He was humbled to be able to visit Arkansas.

“It was just an honor and privilege to be invited there from the start,” Avant said.

Vanderbilt and Purdue are the two schools showing the most interest at this time. Avant plans to visit the Commodores, Boilermakers and the other schools expressing interest.

“This summer I plan to go to a lot of them,” he said.

Avant also takes care of business off the field and currently has a 3.1 grade point average.

“Sports medicine maybe, or some engineering field,” he said of possible majors in college.