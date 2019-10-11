2 men arrested in shooting of Little Rock woman

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two Little Rock men were arrested Thursday on charges related to a shooting that left a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ernesto Olivera, 25, and Carlos Hernandez, 32, each face one charge of first-degree battery. Olivera faces an additional charge of terrorist act.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Impala and Jana drives after reports of a shooting, according to a police report. They found Lambrielle Dillworth, 28, responsive but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The person driving the car Dillworth was in told police that a white SUV had pulled in front of them at the Walmart on Baseline Road. Their vehicle had struck the SUV on the driver's side.

The SUV fled the scene, the driver said, so she pursued, trying to get a license plate number.

The driver said she got a number and stopped the car at Impala and Jana roads. Then, according to the report, the same SUV pulled up on the passenger side of her car and fired multiple rounds, hitting Dillworth several times.

One responding officer was familiar with a vehicle of a similar description and license plate number as the one the driver gave, according to the report.

The driver told police the SUV would be damaged on one side and have a broken window from the shooting.

Officers found the vehicle they were familiar with, a Lincoln Navigator, in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Baseline Drive. Police said it showed damage to the driver’s side and the driver’s side window.

Olivera and Hernandez were then taken into custody.

Officers said they found spent shell casing on the floorboard of the Navigator’s driver side and impounded the vehicle. Olivera also later told police he had thrown handgun out the window of the apartment, according to the report, and officers were able to find it.

Both men are being held at the Pulaski County jail.