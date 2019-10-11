Arkansas going hard after Florida O-lineman, planning visit

Arkansas’ relentless recruiting of ESPN 4-star junior offensive lineman Caleb Johnson has him planning to visit Fayetteville as soon as possible.

He’s communicating with Razorbacks coach Chad Morris, offensive line coach Dustin Fry, offensive line graduate assistant Mark Modleski and offensive analyst Jess Loepp.

“Almost all the time. I’m either FaceTiming them, calling them, or texting one of the coaches at all times at one point in the day,” Johnson said.

Johnson, 6-7, 285 pounds, of Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic, has 19 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, Florida State, Auburn, Louisville, Boston College, Kentucky, Purdue and others.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 28 offensive tackle and the No. 300 overall recruit in the nation for the 2021 class. Having four coaches recruiting him isn’t the norm.

“Not really, but they have said many times that they really want me, so I guess getting to know all the coaches is the first step,” Johnson said.

Because of Arkansas’ recruiting efforts, Johnson said the chances he visits Arkansas is “very high.”

“We just need to find a gap in our schedule so we can drive up there,” he said. “It all depends on our playoffs and how long they go on for. But after that it’s as soon as possible.”

Johnson has a 3.0 grade point average and is looking to study business in college. He said the Arkansas coaches are quick to tell him the Sam M. Walton College of Business is among the elite business schools in the nation.

“They made sure to stress that fact,” Johnson said.

Johnson embraces the physicality of playing on the line.

“Just being able to physically and mentally break down someone over a game is one of the most accomplishing things,” he said. “Especially if they talk a lot of trash in the beginning. Then you get cheered for doing it.”