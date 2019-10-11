Artists selected for mural near Baker's Alley in downtown Little Rock

When Little Rock artist Guy Bell was starting out, his time to paint was mostly confined to the weekends. He’d barely sleep for those two days to maximize his time creating art.

Now, even though he has more time to devote to his paintings, he still likes to work in long bursts, and that’s how he plans to complete a 900 square-foot mural near Baker's Alley in three or so days — by working in 20-hours shifts.

“Now, it’s just my style to paint straight through,” Bell said.

Bell was selected from a pool of applicants to create a mural on the first floor of the parking deck at Scott and Sixth streets.

Bell’s mural will show a few American bison walking in front of a series of zig-zagging ramps.

“I went through 20 to 30 ideas and whittled down to the one I liked best,” Bell said. “And I guess they liked it, too.”

Bell said the mural is inspired by an oil painting he did a few years ago, which showed the bison going up and down similarly geometric ramps.

He said for the mural, he wanted to create something that showed movement and migration as well as something quintessentially American.

He liked the idea of the ramps, since it’s similar to the way a parking garage folds back on itself, and was interested in the contrast between the two main elements of the work.

“The juxtaposition of a large creature moving up and down an incline makes an interesting visual narrative,” Bell said.

He said with the help of one or two people, the mural will probably take three days to finish, though he said it could take up to seven.

Work on the project will start the last week of October.

Downton Partnership is still soliciting submissions for another mural in the city, on the Simmons Tower parking garage at the corner of 6th and Spring streets.

Experienced artists can apply through Oct. 18.